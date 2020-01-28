Il nuovo anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 non convince i fan, tante critiche alla CGI

L'ultimo trailer di Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 è stato accolto in maniera estremamente critica dai fan dell'opera di Mamoru Oshii, soprattutto per via della scelta legata all'utilizzo dell'animazione in 3DCG. Su YouTube il video ha già raccolto migliaia di dislike mentre su Twitter, la situazione sembrerebbe non essere troppo differente.

Come potete vedere in calce molti utenti si sono lamentati per via della qualità delle animazioni, ritenute retrodatate o comunque troppo distanti dello stile classico delle storiche serie anime dei primi anni 2000. Netflix in realtà ha già espresso più volte l'intenzione di puntare sulla CGI, come dimostrano i recenti Beastars (prodotto da Studio Orange), Saint Seiya o il nuovissimo Cagaster of an Insect Cage.

In realtà il lavoro compiuto dai talentuosi ragazzi di Production I.G. (Psycho-Pass, Haikyu!!, Guilty Crown, FLCL) è tutt'altro che di basso livello, specie visti gli standard delle serie realizzate con questa tecnica d'animazione. La scelta di distanziarsi così tanto dallo stile che fece innamorare milioni di persone però è apparso troppo audace al pubblico, che ovviamente non ha risparmiato le critiche.

Vi ricordiamo che l'anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 sarà composto da due stagioni di 12 episodi l'una e andrà in onda a partire dal prossimo aprile.

E voi cosa ne pensate? Vi ha convinto o no questo trailer? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento nel riquadro sottostante!