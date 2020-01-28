Il nuovo anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 non convince i fan, tante critiche alla CGI
L'ultimo trailer di Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 è stato accolto in maniera estremamente critica dai fan dell'opera di Mamoru Oshii, soprattutto per via della scelta legata all'utilizzo dell'animazione in 3DCG. Su YouTube il video ha già raccolto migliaia di dislike mentre su Twitter, la situazione sembrerebbe non essere troppo differente.
Come potete vedere in calce molti utenti si sono lamentati per via della qualità delle animazioni, ritenute retrodatate o comunque troppo distanti dello stile classico delle storiche serie anime dei primi anni 2000. Netflix in realtà ha già espresso più volte l'intenzione di puntare sulla CGI, come dimostrano i recenti Beastars (prodotto da Studio Orange), Saint Seiya o il nuovissimo Cagaster of an Insect Cage.
In realtà il lavoro compiuto dai talentuosi ragazzi di Production I.G. (Psycho-Pass, Haikyu!!, Guilty Crown, FLCL) è tutt'altro che di basso livello, specie visti gli standard delle serie realizzate con questa tecnica d'animazione. La scelta di distanziarsi così tanto dallo stile che fece innamorare milioni di persone però è apparso troppo audace al pubblico, che ovviamente non ha risparmiato le critiche.
Vi ricordiamo che l'anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 sarà composto da due stagioni di 12 episodi l'una e andrà in onda a partire dal prossimo aprile.
E voi cosa ne pensate? Vi ha convinto o no questo trailer? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento nel riquadro sottostante!
i'm just very disappointed the artstyle doesn't suit GITS. Don't get me wrong, I love ilya's work but it just does not apply here. But aside the art, animation is freaking spectacular.— Chronomium (@bejaburicer) 27 gennaio 2020
Sorry but I will never accept those kind of netflix cgi crap to be called anime...— Rei Libris 📚🖋 (@reilibris) 27 gennaio 2020
A new trailer for the upcoming "Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045" series is now available.https://t.co/WJ8XTLkEgW— A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) 27 gennaio 2020
Saying I'm disappointed with how Netflix's Ghost in the Shell looks would be an understatement— Walt (@_watsu) 28 gennaio 2020
I'm a huge GitS fanboy and even then I'm thinking about skipping it entirely pic.twitter.com/Dr0oNb9bPF
Hey @netflix WTF!!! Which PS1 game did you grab this garage from? How did you guys think that this looked good for Ghost in the Shell. Burn it, postpone it, hire some decent 2d animators, and issue a public apology to the anime community. pic.twitter.com/dmg4co8yKq— Pav (@ArcanaFab) 27 gennaio 2020
So I saw the Ghost in the Shell Netflix teaser........not crazy about it. The CGI isn’t even on par with that of the opening from SAC. Maybe they might make it look better when it comes out??? pic.twitter.com/DIDwQbV6Ye— MegaGearsX (@RandleBraylon) 28 gennaio 2020
My lukewarm take on the new Ghost in the Shell trailer is "it looks like a trailer for a PS3 action game that bares some resemblance to Ghost in the Shell."— Well Howdy Pardner! (@DocHaus) 28 gennaio 2020
I was so excited for the upcoming Ghost in the Shell series, then I saw the trailer... Uh... when did GitS enter the Pixar Universe? I'll hold off fully judging it till I actually watch it but the art direction has REALLY turned me off. @SolaDigitalArts @netflix @ProductionIGinc— Mike (@Meda_Force) 28 gennaio 2020
