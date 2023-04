ONE PIECE 1060, uscita e trailer: il segreto della spada maledetta di Zoro

#ONEPIECE1060



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1060 PREVIEW



Episode Title: "Secrets of Enma! The Sword Entrusted to Zoro"



Release Date: April 30, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time)



▪︎ We will see in this episode Zoro's awakening of Advanced Conqueror's Haki🔥 pic.twitter.com/t9oRvrIZvV