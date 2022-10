ONE PIECE 1062: Oda si scusa per due errori nel nuovo capitolo

#ONEPIECE1062



CORRECTIONS IN CHAPTER 1062 from Eiichiro Oda:



1. Seraphim Kuma should have a white hair just like other Seraphims.



2. Atlas should be Punk 05 and not Punk 06.



》》》 Oda had apologize and said he'll fix it in the volume.