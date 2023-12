One Piece 1101, una frase di Rufy ha rivelato il destino di Saturn?

I have the feeling that Oda is telling us that Luffy will defeat Saturn with his foot.



Kuma saw Luffy use his "gum gum axe" attack.



Saturn is the "ushi-oni", a spider-like creature.



Luffy will probably crush Saturn with his foot, like a spider.#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1101 pic.twitter.com/tZdLGUmlMY