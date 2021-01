ONE PIECE 957: l'episodio è un capolavoro? I fan lo reputano meglio di qualsiasi film

One Piece #957, Was the best Ep I've ever watched in One Piece.

A masterpiece of direction by Megumi Ishitani.

Every cut was a work of art, the attention to details, photography, layouts, animation, & sound direction was outstanding. This is something you have to experience. pic.twitter.com/VXKPGcVsRB — Murad (@0XMURADX0) January 10, 2021

Honestly, this one of the most disgusting One Piece episodes of all time imo what the FUCK is toei doing what kind of drugs are these animaters doping on right now I need these people tested this should be illegal in weekly anime pic.twitter.com/lCQSSSaHSy — 🎁 Jasser 🎁 (@Jabulkheir) January 10, 2021

episode 957 said Boa Hancock supremacy #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/FMUJSVo0oH — christy 🌺 mikasa supremacy (@sanjiswaifu) January 10, 2021

Episode 957 wasn't just one of the best episodes we've gotten Post-Timeskip but that might be a top 10 One Piece episode for me. It felt like I was watching the start of a movie instead of an anime episode. Toei went above and beyond with the production here. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/lrsvT4t4Ug — Laz (@CommodoreLaz) January 10, 2021

I can literally take every shot from this episode and it's wallpaper material. This was an amazing One Piece episode#ONEPIECE #onepiece957 pic.twitter.com/VfZHbLp5dm — Jokudo (@Jokudo1) January 10, 2021

Hands down the best episode of One Piece. Megumi Ishitani delivered a movie scaled episode in a weekly anime. Ssly she's 1f the best director currently in Toei.

Wano Arc greatness continue!!

Sauce : OnePiece EP-957#ONEPIECE #onepiece #onepiece957 pic.twitter.com/gS2mRqdQTf — Afsar¥Ansari (@Anime_Afsar) January 10, 2021

this whole sequence in todays episode was so good including the rest of it as well, I’m so excited for whats going to be animated onward at this point.#onepiece957 pic.twitter.com/QNouYWKhHA — Hero 👑 (@_itshero) January 10, 2021