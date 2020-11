ONE PIECE 995: le reazioni dei fan dopo le commoventi parole di Nami

This chapter absolutely destroyed me. Over 20 years ago Nami tied up Luffy and traded him for dead to Buggy to get what she wanted. Now she won't spit on his ambition (in pivate even!) even if it means saving her life.#niagrafalls#OnePiece — Greg (@ochimusha108) November 15, 2020

This chapter absolutely destroyed me. Over 20 years ago Nami tied up Luffy and traded him for dead to Buggy to get what she wanted. Now she won't spit on his ambition (in pivate even!) even if it means saving her life.#niagrafalls#OnePiece — Greg (@ochimusha108) November 15, 2020

Finished watching strong world and coupled with the latest #onepiece chapter, Nami’s stock is definitely rising. pic.twitter.com/OoyXDyrT4v — Salsa (@SalsableOW) November 16, 2020

ONE PIECE 995 CHAPTER WAS CRAZY! NAMI GREATNESS! pic.twitter.com/LfbgSSLmUZ — The one StrawHat (@TheoneStrawHat) November 13, 2020