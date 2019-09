ONE PIECE: l'ultimo capitolo avvicina sempre di più il sogno di Koby

Can we all just appreciate that Coby is now a REAR ADMIRAL at 18!!! pic.twitter.com/N3nCFQc3TD — One Piece (@OPfandom) September 19, 2019

One Piece



the person I like the most: Ace, (alive) Zoro

the person I hate: Shinobu

best character development: Koby someone who deserved better: all supernova, Kidd especially

someone overrated: Current Garp https://t.co/pt6XCW7m4Y — Alex Jean (@Alex_Jean3) September 24, 2019

Koby from captain to rear admiral huh? And he went to catch Luffy's future wife? Interesting chapter tho #OnePiece #onepiece956 — 69dlonra (@noldzdagreat) September 19, 2019

In two days something happens to Sabo, Koby becomes a read admiral, and the shichibukai is abolished in One Piece and in Naruto(Boruto rather) Naruto and Sasuke get folded by Jigen and Naruto gets sealed away. Large YIKES — Nasu-BA! (@PKPNasu) September 21, 2019

When one piece ends would you watch/read if Oda decided to do a perspective of Koby? I think he gon play a big part towards the end. — Monkey D Luffy (@MonkeyDLuffy163) September 19, 2019

koby been flop since marineford... he saw how the marines are, complained about it, and hes still here ranking up with them. now hes going after boa hancock who is just trying to protect an island full of women?? she better kill him — ً (@luffygcf) September 20, 2019

Koby the main man fr , I aint even caught up on one piece yet , seeing all this hype on the tl 😭 https://t.co/bSkIpZ0AHT — Joseph (@ftblJoseph) September 19, 2019

Dang. Read some One Piece spoilers accidentally. Koby 😨😨😨 — Rid O1 (@rid1studios) September 19, 2019

I hope it isnt a translation error. My boy Koby is going places. 😤 #onepiece956 #onepiece — Jhova (@PolyColdFuseArt) September 19, 2019

So garp is the leader of the 'sword' or just some advisor? Koby my boy just within 2 years he already got the rear ADMIRAL. Hope we can see his fight with Boa. It's gonna be interesting guys! Petrified or the "master of kenbushoku haki" win? #Onepiece956 #OnePiece

— 69dlonra (@noldzdagreat) September 19, 2019