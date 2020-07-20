ONE PIECE: ecco come i fan hanno celebrato i 23 anni del manga

It's July 19th in Japan. Happy 23rd anniversary to One Piece. Eiichiro Oda's manga has captivated readers around the world with its engaging story, well-crafted world and compelling cast of characters you love, hate, or empathize with. Let's enjoy the journey while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/o1xTBnHge1 — Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 18, 2020

It’s officially the 23rd Anniversary of One Piece: July 19th, 2020. ❤️



Thank you for creating the story which impacted our lives, Oda. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without OP.



Luffy in Ch. 1 & now, 984. He’s come so far. Looking forward to future events. 👑 pic.twitter.com/70YYoLCbR0 — Gizem ☠️ ししし (@piratequeen_ya) July 18, 2020

Today is the 23rd anniversary of One Piece! I can't believe how far we have come in the series and how much further we still have to go! Congratulations to Eiichiro Oda and here is to a great 23 years 💫 pic.twitter.com/T1aubxM8tK — One Piece (@OPfandom) July 19, 2020

So it's the 23d anniversary of One Piece. Can't even describe how much I love this series and it's still my #1 fav years and years later, oda puts unimaginable amount of effort and creativity into this iconic story and it's still going strong, can't help but be extremely grateful pic.twitter.com/TX8uQJi6yJ — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) July 18, 2020

ahh ok so it's one piece's 23rd anniversary & i cannot express enough how much i love this series. i've followed it for years & i truly cherish all the joy that it has brought into my life. from its amazing cast to the powerful themes..it is truly a series that touches your heart pic.twitter.com/D1Ip6fXvxy — chris⁷✖ one piece day!! (@hopegIows) July 19, 2020

Happy 23rd anniversary to One Piece!

This story has been a life-changing journey for me and lots of others that I know and I'm ever so grateful for being able to experience it weekly with everyone. The end may not be too far away now so I hope we all enjoy it to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/p4Pc0yJjHD — Wamiq (@Phoenixbrand_) July 18, 2020

Happy 23rd Anniversary, One Piece ♥ I say this with no hyperbole: I would not be where I am today if not for Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece. To the friends it has brought me, & to the tears, laughter, & memories made along the way; thank you. Here's to the journey ahead. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/3euL0d47O0 — Game Apartment 1C 🎮 (@GAMEAPARTMENT1C) July 18, 2020