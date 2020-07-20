Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
  1. HOME
  2. ONE PIECE
  3. Notizie

ONE PIECE: ecco come i fan hanno celebrato i 23 anni del manga

ONE PIECE: ecco come i fan hanno celebrato i 23 anni del manga
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Il 19 luglio 2020, ONE PIECE ha compiuto 23 anni. Un traguardo notevole e che ben pochi manga hanno raggiunto nel corso della storia. Ormai alle porte dei 100 volumi, la storia di Eiichiro Oda è la più famosa del Giappone e del mondo, e sarà sicuramente un trauma per tantissime persone quando si concluderà nei prossimi anni.

Ma tralasciando l'arrivo del finale di ONE PIECE, concentriamoci sui festeggiamenti per questo nuovo compleanno. La rivista Weekly Shonen Jump ha festeggiato ONE PIECE con una copertina, in cui spicca Rufy con un enorme pennino da mangaka, e delle pagine a colori. Naturalmente la casa editrice non si è fermata qui, annunciando anche prodotti collaterali come il Color Walk Tiger. Purtroppo nello stesso periodo abbiamo anche dovuto dire addio alle attrazioni della Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower.

Come hanno reagito i fan a questo compleanno di ONE PIECE? La risposta è su Twitter naturalmente, dove molti hanno condiviso i propri momenti preferiti e si sono lasciati andare alla nostalgia condividendo le copertine del primo volume. C'è chi invece ha ritwittato illustrazioni e fan art composite per festeggiare i 23 anni, e in alcune si vede uno Shanks che coccola un piccolo Rufy già mangione. E voi come avete omaggiato ONE PIECE?

FONTE: ComicBook
Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

One Piece: ecco i 10 frutti del diavolo più potenti

Altri contenuti per ONE PIECE

  1. Food Wars 5: un importante cambiamento per l'arco finale della serie
  2. Boruto: l'episodio 157 introduce ufficialmente i veri nemici dell'anime