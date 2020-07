ONE PIECE compie 23 anni, tanti auguri all'incredibile manga di Eiichiro Oda!

It’s officially the 23rd Anniversary of One Piece: July 19th, 2020. ❤️



Thank you for creating the story which impacted our lives, Oda. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without OP.



Luffy in Ch. 1 & now, 984. He’s come so far. Looking forward to future events. 👑 pic.twitter.com/70YYoLCbR0