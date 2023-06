ONE PIECE doveva durare solo 5 anni? Il motivo per cui Oda prolungò la serializzazione

Oda (2017): One Piece was originally intended to be a story that would end in 5 years fighting the Four Emperors. Warlords is the reason why OP hasn't ended yet. I casually came up with Warlords. I should have at least restrained it to 2 or 5 people, not 7. I regret it a bit.? pic.twitter.com/M9klcU1i7p