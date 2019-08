ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda ha svelato la straziante backstory di Charlotte Katakuri

However, at the age of 3, 45 years ago, Katakuri eats a donut that is still too hot, burning his cheeks and tearing open his mouth. This leaves a deep scar at the sides of his face pic.twitter.com/i4CBmrCrTi

However, something happened 38 years ago, when Katakuri was 10. His little sister Brûlée, who was 5 at the time, was wounded up by some thugs, causing Katakuri to vow to hide his mouth to keep up his appearances. And that began the tale of the perfect man Katakuri... pic.twitter.com/ghMmvMrBL2