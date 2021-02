ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda rivela quali sono i perfetti Frutti del Diavolo per i Mugiwara

SBS Volume 98:



More Devil Fruit Powers that the other Straw Hats would have if they had one:



Nami: Rumble-Rumble Fruit (Enel)



Usopp: a fruit that gives him the ability to own an infinite pocket/storage



Sanji: Swim-Swim Fruit (Señor Pink)



Franky: Arms-Arms Fruit (Baby 5) pic.twitter.com/S6dWWbhtgB