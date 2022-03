ONE PIECE: e se Luffy nascondesse un nuovo potere oltre alle capacità del Frutto Gom Gom?

SPOILERS:

-

-

-

After #OnePiece's last cliffhanger, I'm starting to think Luffy's Devil Fruit isn't rubber at all...but I don't know what it could be either. After that Kaido line about Luffy's punches and that goopy stuff at the end of #ONEPIECE1043 it's all I can think about pic.twitter.com/qv1ToA5Khf