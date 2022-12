ONE PIECE, modifiche a Sasaki e Caesar Clown: le info aggiornate

The official One Piece website has finally revealed that Sasaki is actually a Fishman, being a Tenguhagi (Bluespine Unicornfish) Fishman! pic.twitter.com/rjm61iHI9w

Caesar Clown's current age has been officially retconned from 40 years old to 55 years old, likely to fit the continuity of him being a member of MADS pic.twitter.com/JdBSufHxWI