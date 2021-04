ONE PIECE: la nostalgia colpisce i fan nell'ultima puntata

Me when Toei started playing Memories at the end of One Piece 968 pic.twitter.com/26Bb9FuWWa

Closing One piece 968 with oden narration, soundtrack Memories by maki otsuki, joy and tears everywhere 😭. #ONEPIECE #onepiece968 #LaughTale pic.twitter.com/rMYgsiwUdU

One Piece #968, I'm too old to cry, Dammit!



Easily Tokoro's best direction in Wano, A very emotional & nostalgic Ep. Nice Music choices & using Memories was a nice surprise. Also Visually pleasing thanks to Ito's artwork, & expressive thanks to Sugizono's character animation. pic.twitter.com/vFzggFFNqc