ONE PIECE: nuova key visual, staff e opening svelati per i prossimi episodi

One Piece unveils new Whole Cake Island Key Visual as well as character designs and voices for:

Oven CV: Masafumi Kimura

Daifuku CV: Shunsuke Sakuya

Streusen CV: Haruhiko Jyou



Also a new song named by Oda called "Non Sugar Life" will be in the episode airing March 4th + new PV pic.twitter.com/TLWHtnidwf