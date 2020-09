ONE PIECE: Oda conferma, la più grande guerra del manga sta per arrivare

SBS 97:



Fan: Is it true that One Piece is ending in 5 years?! ...



Oda: ...The most exciting part of Luffy's adventure is over. The Wano arc is reaching its climax. After Wano-kuni, I will draw the "biggest war" in manga history. It will be very exciting... 👀 pic.twitter.com/GnZkG2T7Sa