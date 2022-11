ONE PIECE: le passioni dei Sei Guerrieri Volanti nelle SBS del volume 104

Oda reveals the hobbies of the Flying Six #ONEPIECE #SBS104



Who’s Who: Card game gambling

Black Maria: Boxing, Romance

X Drake: Reptile Maniac, Astrophysics

Sasaki: Sake brewing

Ulti: Accessory crafting, bullying her little brother

Page One: Fishing (just wants to be left alone) pic.twitter.com/TTAir1tTfI