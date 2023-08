ONE PIECE: perché il manga sta facendo tutte queste pause? La motivazione di Eiichiro Oda

#ONEPIECE1089



Eiichiro Oda Message in WSJ Issue No. 36-37:



“Sorry for the inconsistent schedule before the release of the Netflix show.”



▪︎ Oda apologizes for the breaks One Piece has had lately due to his work on One Piece Netflix Live Action Series.



🏴‍☠️Translation by Redon pic.twitter.com/5msUA4joyG