ONE PIECE: altre preziosissime info aggiuntive su ben otto personaggi!

Wanda - 0954

Species: Dog Mink

Birthday: November 1st

Age: 28 (new!)

Height: 1.81m (new!)

Blood Type: F (new!)

Hometown: Mokomo Dukedom

Favorite Food: Bones pic.twitter.com/CPdQhXEVPL — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) 8 luglio 2019

Giovanni (new!) - 0969

Species: Zebra Mink

Birthday: July 20th (new!)

Age: 30 (new!)

Height: 2.26m (new!)

Blood Type: S (new!)

Hometown: Mokomo Dukedom

Favorite Food: Lizard Meat (new!) pic.twitter.com/sKeIFigKPi — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) 8 luglio 2019

Sicilian - 0966

Species: Lion Mink

Birthday: April 4th (new!) (pun on shishi, "lion" and his name)

Age: 35 (new!)

Height: 1.96m (new!)

Blood Type: X-F (new!)

Hometown: Mokomo Dukedom

Favorite Food: Hippo Meat (new!) pic.twitter.com/YDFh6sdvt8 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) 8 luglio 2019

Sheepshead - 0961

Birthday: June 6th (new!)

Age: 24 (new!)

Height: 2.93m (new!)

Blood Type: F (new!)

Hometown: Grand Line (new!)

Favorite Food: All sorts of vegetables (new!)

Devil Fruit: Sheep SMILE

Listed as the Gifters' Headliner

No indication of bounty or haki pic.twitter.com/grSXbNRThx — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) 8 luglio 2019

Jack - 0960

Species: Brindlebass Fishman (new!)

Birthday: September 28th

Age: 28 (new!) (8 when taking over Wano, wtf???)

Height: 8.30 (new!) (holy shit)

Blood Type: F (new!)

Hometown: Grand Line (new!)

Favorite Food: Elephant Meat Steak (new!)

Bounty: 1,000,000,000 Belly pic.twitter.com/ktuDfHyf7X — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) 8 luglio 2019

Edward Weevil - 0947

Birthday: December 10th

Age: 35 (new!)

Height: 6.80m (new!) (taller than Whitebeard!!)

Blood Type: S (new!)

Hometown: Grand Line (new!)

Favorite Food: Mooommy's caviar onigiri (new!)

Bounty: 480,000,000 Belly

Revealed as user of Observation and Armament haki pic.twitter.com/XscVKzcBbv — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) 8 luglio 2019