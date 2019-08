ONE PIECE: rivelato il frutto del diavolo di Morgans

Morgans - 1070

President of the World Economic Newspaper

Species: Human

Birthday: July 14th

Age: 53 (new!)

Height: 3.05m (new!)

Blood Type: X-F (new!)

Hometown: Grand Line (new!)

Favorite Food: Popcorn (new!)

Devil Fruit: Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Albatross (new!)

THIS IS BIG NEWS pic.twitter.com/JIIdCV0KBD