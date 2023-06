ONE PIECE: sapevate che Oda ha eliminato un discorso tra Garp e Usopp? Ecco dove e quando

In Water 7, Oda omitted a wholesome talk between Usopp and Garp.✨

Garp: Who are you? Did you just mention Yasopp?

Usopp: Yes, sir. Do you know if he is well..or if he is still alive?

Garp: Why are you asking me that? Who the hell are you?

Usopp: Well, I'm just a passerby.… pic.twitter.com/YjyY2VeKb8