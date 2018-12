ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE, le reazioni dei fan all'annuncio del quattordicesimo film

Tra i tanti commenti euforici dei fan, di cui ve ne proponiamo alcuni in calce all’articolo, uno in particolare ha colto la nostra attenzione. La fonte d’informazione YonkouProductions , che da tanti anni ormai segue con costante attenzione le notizie riguardanti il franchise di ONE PIECE , ci ha fatto notare che il neo-annunciato STAMPEDE non presenta la dicitura “ FILM ” nel titolo, come avvenuto per esempio con STRONG WORLD , Z e GOLD .

One Piece movie coming out next August?!?! pic.twitter.com/AoObuqhR00 — Celsius (@celsiiius) 11 dicembre 2018

( guys i don’t know what to expect from this new one piece movie but now that i’ve watched the teaser trailer for one piece: stampede IM LOSINF MY SHIT WHAT THE F U C K DONT LEAVE US LIKE THIS ) pic.twitter.com/DsaVqLNaA5 — ☠ | 𝓒ᴏᴍᴇ ʙᴇ ᴍʏ ɴᴀᴋᴀᴍᴀ ! (@rubbermcn) 11 dicembre 2018

can’t believe the new one piece movie confirms that the show exists in the same universe as transformers (2007) dir. michael bay starring shia labeouf pic.twitter.com/EZZFOCUzek — dee (@viinsmoke) 11 dicembre 2018

You should note the next One Piece movie doesn't have "Film" in the title. Being referred to as "Gekijoban" (Movie) as opposed to the "Film" title so it probably means Oda isn't involved directly with the story like he was on the "Film" ones. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) 11 dicembre 2018

I know it's silly but I really hope we aren't droping the "Film" subtitle for the new #OnePiece movie. One Piece Film: Strong World, Z, and Gold all sounded like true big events for the OP anime because of that title. So here's hoping the trend continues..One Piece Film: Stampede pic.twitter.com/4TX8CoOurg — Marquis D. Mattocks@HolMat (@LuckyX101) 11 dicembre 2018

|| m0an new #OnePiece movie! I see a big metal man which already makes me intrigued and excited. Trailer is nothing more than a call back to the straw hats getting together but seeing this in the works makes me hyped! pic.twitter.com/VhxeIM9Ngx — 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒐𝒕 🥕 (@MoonlightMink) 11 dicembre 2018

and here we have our title card; which enters into the screen kinda of like a speeding car complete with flame effects and a noise to match. The words are all torn up. Kinda reminds me of a shirt that went through the wash too much pic.twitter.com/2xESBeZLDj — Luffy ☃️ @HOLMAT! (@baratiepromise) 11 dicembre 2018