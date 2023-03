ONE PIECE, la tecnica dell'Imperatore potrebbe celare un ulteriore signficato?

Shanks' attack Devine Departure is written as 神避 (Kamusari) in JP chapter, which means *death of god*. It's based on the ancient JP records called Kojiki 1300 years ago. Maybe Oda is implying Shanks and Roger share the will to defeat *god* aka Celestial Dragons💪 #ONEPIECE1079 pic.twitter.com/uqqnGoKeQ5