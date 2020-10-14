Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Suzuki Hybrid
Suzuki Hybrid

Visita il sito dedicato!
  1. HOME
  2. ONE PIECE
  3. Notizie

ONE PIECE: una tetra Perona circondata dai suoi fantasmi nel cosplay di Vero Lon

ONE PIECE: una tetra Perona circondata dai suoi fantasmi nel cosplay di Vero Lon
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Tra le tante donne di ONE PIECE, viene dedicato poco spazio a Perona. La regina dei fantasmi di Thriller Bark in effetti è apparsa ben poche volte in ONE PIECE: durante la presentazione appunto dell'isola di proprietà di Gecko Moria, poco prima del timeskip quando entra in contatto con Zoro e poi pochissime apparizioni dopo il salto di due anni.

Nonostante ciò, è apprezzata da tanti fan di ONE PIECE che hanno piacere nel rivederla anche per poche vignette. Con un caratterino molto particolare, la ragazza si comporta spesso in modo superbo e ama far deprimere gli altri col proprio potere. Inoltre il suo Frutto del Diavolo che le fa evocare i fantasmini e l'isola di Thriller Bark le danno un tono molto cimiteriale.

Proprio quest'aura cimiteriale e oscura viene portata in vita dal cosplay di Perona creato da Vero Lon. La ragazza tedesca, facendosi aiutare dal suo fotografo Bartosch Matthias Kaletha, ha condiviso varie foto in cui veste i panni della ragazza dei fantasmi. L'ex luogotenente di Gecko Moria viene ripresa con i panni pre timeskip, quindi con il coloratissimo scialle e gonna rossa con maglietta bianca e calze a righe, insieme all'immancabile corona sulla testa.

Non manca in qualche foto anche qualche fantasma pronto ad attaccare. Vi segnaliamo anche i cosplay di Boa Hancock e quello bizzarro a basso costo di Nico Robin.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Visualizza questo post su Instagram

"Being the ghost princess means possessing control over your fears and heart. Don't you think so, Usopp-san?" x x x x x x Let me see how many of you know which scene I am reminded of by this smug photo of Perona! By the way feeling so majestic on this small little chair 🙊👑 "But where's my rightly deserved throne worth of a princess? ☠" x x x x x x 📸 & edit by @joshi_p_becher , the Lord of photography in my cosplay kingdom! 😉 👻 by my dear brother, edit of hollows by me. x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x #ghostprincess #perona #peronacosplay #onepiece #onepieceperona #peronaonepiece #onepiececosplay #onepiecegirls #horohoro #cosplayprincess #germancosplay #mugiwara #strawhats #onepiecelover #onepiecefan #ghosts #ghost #anime #otaku #animelover #kawaiicosplay #sexycosplaygirl #cute #cosplaygirl #german_cosplay_club #ワンピース #ペローナ #コスプレ #コスプレイヤー #アニメ

Un post condiviso da Vero (@vero_lon) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Even the Ghost Princess suffers from After Con Depressions 💔👻 x X x On monday, we returned from an unforgettably fun alternative Animagic weekend with a bunch of awesome friends! Peronas sad face mirrors my feeling of loneliness coming home from this weekend full of friends and fun to a silent and deserted flat quite well 😔 So finally here's the first picture by @bmk_photography_art from our studio shooting about a month ago. The graveyard and the misty moon enhance the sad atmosphere so much, I am stunned by this fantastic edit 😍💜 1000 thanks, dear @bmk_photography_art ! 🙏 The whole weekend felt like a convention, including sharing an amazing (increasingly chaotic 😋🤣) loft apartment, being out in the park or a studio for shootings all day long with everybody and eating great food in the evenings together! I can't describe it better than saying I'm THRILLED after these awesome days, and I love and already miss you all! ❣Can't wait for our next reunion everybody 💋❣ #studioshooting #studioshoot #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplayphotography #darkatmosphere #misty #fullmoon #animecosplay #perona #peronaonepiece #peronacosplay #onepiececosplay #thrillerbark #mugiwara #strawhats #strawhatpirates #onepiecegirls #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #ghostprincess #onepieceedit #germancosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayergirl #animegirl

Un post condiviso da Vero (@vero_lon) in data:

speciale

ONE PIECE, una ciurma di 11 membri: chi sarà l'ultimo Mugiwara?

Altri contenuti per ONE PIECE

  1. Dragon Ball Z: BossLogic sceglie gli attori per C17 e C18 con due eccezionali fan art
  2. L'Attacco dei Giganti 133 rivela ai lettori il potere segreto di uno dei giganti speciali