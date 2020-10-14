ONE PIECE: una tetra Perona circondata dai suoi fantasmi nel cosplay di Vero Lon

Tra le tante donne di ONE PIECE, viene dedicato poco spazio a Perona. La regina dei fantasmi di Thriller Bark in effetti è apparsa ben poche volte in ONE PIECE: durante la presentazione appunto dell'isola di proprietà di Gecko Moria, poco prima del timeskip quando entra in contatto con Zoro e poi pochissime apparizioni dopo il salto di due anni.

Nonostante ciò, è apprezzata da tanti fan di ONE PIECE che hanno piacere nel rivederla anche per poche vignette. Con un caratterino molto particolare, la ragazza si comporta spesso in modo superbo e ama far deprimere gli altri col proprio potere. Inoltre il suo Frutto del Diavolo che le fa evocare i fantasmini e l'isola di Thriller Bark le danno un tono molto cimiteriale.

Proprio quest'aura cimiteriale e oscura viene portata in vita dal cosplay di Perona creato da Vero Lon. La ragazza tedesca, facendosi aiutare dal suo fotografo Bartosch Matthias Kaletha, ha condiviso varie foto in cui veste i panni della ragazza dei fantasmi. L'ex luogotenente di Gecko Moria viene ripresa con i panni pre timeskip, quindi con il coloratissimo scialle e gonna rossa con maglietta bianca e calze a righe, insieme all'immancabile corona sulla testa.

Non manca in qualche foto anche qualche fantasma pronto ad attaccare.