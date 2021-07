ONE PIECE: il nome ufficiale delle spade di Kin'emon e Roger con una sorpresa

New Vivre Card info: Roger's sword is called Ace (Supreme grade). It reminds us that Blackbeard's ship is called Saber of Xebec, as in Rocks D Xebec...🤔

Kinemon has two swords named Kaku and Suki-san.



No sword classification was given for these two.



He differentiates between the use of two-sword style and one-sword style according to the situation. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/nYxmcfK1Fk