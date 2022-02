ONE PIECE, le vendite crescono mentre Dragon Ball cala: ecco gli ultimi report di TOEI

Toei Animation Quarter 3 FY2022 Report



Looking Good for One Piece, between April 1 to December 31, 2021, sales were at 9,104 million yen (≈78.73 million USD) for Domestic Licensing, Overseas Licensing and Overseas Film combined.



