One Punch Man: sapevate che Yusuke Murata era già famoso a 13 anni?

This is Dust Man from Mega Man 4. His weapon is called the Dust Crusher. Not the Dust Buster. And I've been disappointed by this fact for years. pic.twitter.com/W5NfJzx0mr

Playing Mega Man 5 now. So I'd have to say, Crystal Man may have the most annoying stage of all time. He isn't that difficult. Just getting to him is. pic.twitter.com/6YK3Jq0m9R