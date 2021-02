One Punch Man Vs Dragon Ball: chi vincerebbe in uno scontro tra Goku e Saitama?

Come potete vedere dai numerosi post riportati in fondo alla pagina, molti hanno sottolineato come la regola principale della serie creata da One e disegnata da Yusuke Murata sia che Saitama è in grado di sconfiggere qualunque avversario con un unico colpo , ed è quindi abituato alla vittoria, mentre Goku diverse volte si è ritrovato a perdere contro avversari palesemente più forti di lui, dando spazio a duri allenamenti per migliorare.

Goku: “it’s time to surpass my limi-“



Saitama: pic.twitter.com/tUyw3KmupE — Beard Titan (@johnbeifong) February 23, 2021

Goku: transforms into every single form he got

Saitama: pic.twitter.com/2AkKiJLrdy — Yasso (@YassoAApples) February 23, 2021

If you're seriously debating whether Goku or Saitama is stronger you've missed the point of One Punch Man



Saitama is EXACTLY as strong as he needs to be for it to be funny when he obliterates the villain in one hit. Goku is capable of losing, Saitama isn't, that's the joke. pic.twitter.com/lOpBKNUo8q — Monkey D. Lenny (@MonkeyDLenny) February 23, 2021

Saitama can easily beat Goku in a fight. They call him One Punch Man for a reason broski. pic.twitter.com/WQfYSf3n3T — ERIC KNOWS EVERYTHING (@ERICKNOWS123) February 23, 2021

Feats: Goku 1 shots

However, IF it’s canonically revealed that Saitama can effortlessly beat his opponents, no matter their strength, than Saitama. https://t.co/IAj1h7F8MT — Eugene Krabs (@Eugenekrxbs) February 23, 2021

Saitama... gets folded. By base form super goku no less



Being called One Punch Man doesn't make you unbeatable. I swear the arguments for Saitama are so WEAK https://t.co/mYCqNHfkeT — Broken Ronin (@TheBrokenRonin) February 23, 2021

Moro-73 punches UI Goku and breaks hand



Saitama gets scratched by a cat



"hE's jUsT a gAG ChaRaCTeR" pic.twitter.com/Qq1wpjEREB — Affro Kidd (@AffroKiddYT) February 23, 2021

Straight combat : Saitama

A little strategy : Goku



We know and saw that Saitama can't breath on space, teleport him to an empty galaxy, Goku won.

Hand to hand combat tho, saitama won. It's just the rule of his character. — iLirr Lobeaa (@iLobeaa) February 23, 2021