Il oneshot dell'autore di Chainsaw Man adorato da tutti: un mangaka rimane senza parole

Mangaka expressing their feelings about the new oneshot "Look Back" by "Chainsaw Man" creator Tatsuki Fujimoto:



Inio Asano: "Awesome, really awesome, I'm speechless"



Masakazu Ishiguro: "This manga is the kind that breaks hearts. I'm glad I had my debut before Fujimoto Tatsuki" pic.twitter.com/xSMO04VxUf