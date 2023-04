Oshi no Ko è l'anime più apprezzato della primavera: battuto anche Demon Slayer 3

Top 10 Anime of Week 2 | Spring 2023 🌸 OSHI NO KO absolutely dominates and takes the crown this week after an incredible premiere. Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc ranked 2nd. Full results: https://t.co/KHS60xHJ9l Vote for next week: https://t.co/SIDEGSoXj2 pic.twitter.com/T7ZCVsArap

Here are your TOP 10 ANIME for Week#1 of the Spring 2023 Anime Season!



Hell's Paradise, draws first blood in the opening week of Anime Trending's weekly charts for Spring 2023!



Vote for next week's top 10 at: https://t.co/iBrqFSD8bD pic.twitter.com/qFCn69Xl5Z