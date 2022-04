I pesci d'aprile virali su anime e manga, tra Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, AoT e altri

BREAKING: Toei Animation announces the return of #DragonBallSuper anime in 2023 with a Moro Arc poster! 🔥 It reads "The Planet-Eater is coming...!!" Your reaction? 🤩 (Details: https://t.co/yMWmCUAHgc ) pic.twitter.com/U7auhfq0gj

HUGE SPOILERS!



A new leak from Ch83 shows Bardock's "Super Saiyan" form at Planet Cereal after defeating Gas!

He senses Frieza's ship land at a nearby location & is thinking of his next move.



Notice he doesn't have his scouter & his tail's missing too! 👀🔥#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/1IqRxaWMEa