Pokémon: Ash compie 34 anni, eppure ne dimostra ancora 10

Today, May 22nd, is Ash Ketchum’s 34th birthday. He is turning 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/YfyypwzNRa — JPRPokeTrainer98 (@JPRPT98) May 22, 2020

Happy Birthday Ash Ketchum! My childhood hero.



still 10 and forever probably will be 10 but you come a long way achieving your goals.

Keep striving up far and beyond the stars! pic.twitter.com/cGDiLSj81D — Samantha/Dia (@DiamondStormed) May 22, 2020

Today (22nd May) is Ash Ketchum’s birthday. He would have been 34...



But instead... he’s 10 😂 Happy birthday to our hero, gifting us with laughter, emotion, incredible battles & wonderful moments; aiming “to be the very best, like no one ever was” 🏆❤️ #Anipoke #AshKetchum pic.twitter.com/VnfEMhHgMU — Raf 🔥 #ThankYouAnipoke (@ThePokeRaf) May 22, 2020

Since I haven’t yet. I might as well wish our boy, the Alola Champion, a happy birthday... even though he’s still 10 and I just want him to at least be freaking 13 or 14 years old already. Happy birthday, Ash Ketchum! 🎂#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/89RrtkOFPE — ⚔️Matty-Chan #ThankYouAnipoke 🛡 (@Matthew202X) May 22, 2020

Pikachu's buddy, Brock's bro, Misty's best friend, May and Dawn's guide, Bonnie and Max's hero, Iris' annoying friend, Clemont and Cilan's motivation, Serena's sweetheart, Alola's champion.



The boy with many faces but the same inspiration. Happy birthday, Ash Ketchum!#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/WRvs4ekTRT — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 22, 2020

Happy Birthday Ash Ketchum! You’ve been through thick and thin in these 23 years, but through it all, I’ve supported you. You’re one of my inspirations and one of my favorite characters I’ve ever seen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZLAo50n8ML — 💙Clara💙 (@cutieClarita) May 22, 2020

Let's all wish Ash Ketchum a very happy 10th birthday.



Immortality is real on the Pokemon world. pic.twitter.com/2FSerdkJ6o — Verlis 🎃 (@verlisifyYT) May 22, 2020

Happy birthday, Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town! 🥳



If you've ever said "if Ash wins a Championship, I'll eat my hat," you now can! Ash won the Alola League, so here is Ash's hat as a cake to celebrate! 🧢🎂#ashketchum #pokemon #cake pic.twitter.com/9SKDTfI9Zo — Cupcakedex (@cupcakedex) May 22, 2020

Happy birthday to my favorite fictional character of all time and off course I say Ash Ketchum ❤️💛 thank you for being my inspiration, my motivation to achieve my goals and dreams (I would like to say a lot more but I can't 😋) pic.twitter.com/xS0OXsaetl — Sofia ♡ (@volttackled97) May 22, 2020