Un pokémon tanto atteso: ecco come hanno reagito i fan all'ultima cattura di Ash

Le avventure nella regione di Galar non sono ancora partite a pieno ritmo per Pokémon, anime partito a novembre 2019. Ash e Go hanno infatti viaggiato in lungo e in largo esplorando le regioni storiche dell'anime e dei videogiochi. E il protagonista Ash sta mettendo su una squadra davvero di buon livello.
Dopo settimane di leak e supposizioni, l'anime di Pokémon dà il benvenuto al nuovo membro della squadra di Ash: Riolu. L'episodio 21 di Pokémon che ha debuttato il 12 aprile 2020 in Giappone ha visto Ash ottenere un misterioso uovo. Dopo aver percepito l'aura di Ash in battaglia, l'uovo si schiude e dà vita a un giovane Riolu, confermando tutte le teorie delle scorse settimane.
Un giorno quindi questo Riolu si evolverà in Lucario, potenziando ulteriormente il team di Ash Ketchum. Ma come hanno reagito i fan all'ingresso di questa creatura nel gruppo? In tanti sono naturalmente entusiasti: Riolu, o più in particolare la sua evoluzione Lucario, è un pokémon che i fan volevano nel team di Ash da tempo immemore, dopo che creatura e umano avevano già dimostrato diverso feeling in alcuni episodi di una serie precedente.
Riolu aggiunge inoltre tanta qualità al team di Ash e non sarebbe strano se il ragazzo riuscisse a vincere la lega Pokémon di Galar. In calce trovate i tweet dei fan, mentre l'anticipazione del prossimo episodio di Pokémon non sembra lasciare dubbi su un nuovo ingresso in squadra con Sobble.
One thing I noticed is that the pokeball Ash caught Riolu in was immediately successful in confirming the capture, didn't wiggle at all, a perfect catch. Even Go was surprised. If that's not a good sign I don't know what is lol #anipoke pic.twitter.com/1KGTwFMoGN— 🚀 Xarai 🦈 (@S_pacechip) April 12, 2020
And after all of that, he finally did it! ASH FINALLY GOT HIS OWN RIOLU!!— Nyan4Krunex (@krunex) April 12, 2020
#RIOLU #anipoke pic.twitter.com/uRVzNDFShi
it’s been 12 YEARS since its first appearance.— e̶y̶e̶s̶— (ヒカリ) 🌸 (@ilapaperx) April 12, 2020
I can’t believe we can FINALLY say it out louder...😭
WELCOME TO THE FAM, RIOLU 💙#アニポケ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/9nKlBheITq
🚨 This is NOT a drill. I repeat, this is NOT a drill. Ash Ketchum is now the owner of a Riolu 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xYLfILYR9t— kat ³⁶⁵ @ simping for leon #DR3 (@forzaricciardo) April 12, 2020
The boy Ash Ketchum has FINALLY caught a Riolu! The Aura is WITH HIM 🔥 #AniPoke pic.twitter.com/fWQjxXVkSb— Zac (@LumioseTrainerZ) April 12, 2020
After 15 years in the making, Ash finally has a Riolu... the Aura Pokémon!— Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) April 12, 2020
He now has a Dragonite, Gengar, and a soon to be Lucario. In terms of Ash’s character alone this series is a dream come true. If the other aspects come to together we’re in for something special! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/emDN8CTnyL
Ash finally caught Riolu, A Pokemon many people wanted Ash to catch for years. Can't wait to see the battles these two will have #anipoke pic.twitter.com/cGYM6sY5xp— Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) April 12, 2020
AFTER 12 YEARS SINCE IT DEBUT, ASH CHAMPION KETCHUM HAS FINALLY CAUGHT THE POKEMON THE FANBASE WANTED HIM TO HAVE...RIOLU, AND, WHAT A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE IT WAS, just in general, the episode was quite good too! THANK YOU #anipoke I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/hKPjn8DFDS— Ben (@EntityMays) April 12, 2020
AAAAAAAAAAA 😍😭😍😭😍 THERE IT IS! OMFG I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING! WHAT A GLORIOUS EASTER SUNDAY! ASH GETS RIOLU IN EPISODE 21 OF POKÉMON 2019/POCKET MONSTERS! FINALLY! GOD BLESS ❤️❤️❤️ #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/Y7J622qKgJ— Raf 🔥 (@ThePokeRaf) April 12, 2020
OKAY ASH'S NEW RIOLU IS SO GREAT AND THEIR BOND IS PERFECT #anipoke pic.twitter.com/5sh43kTrQU— ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) April 12, 2020
