Un pokémon tanto atteso: ecco come hanno reagito i fan all'ultima cattura di Ash

Un giorno quindi questo Riolu si evolverà in Lucario , potenziando ulteriormente il team di Ash Ketchum. Ma come hanno reagito i fan all'ingresso di questa creatura nel gruppo? In tanti sono naturalmente entusiasti: Riolu, o più in particolare la sua evoluzione Lucario, è un pokémon che i fan volevano nel team di Ash da tempo immemore, dopo che creatura e umano avevano già dimostrato diverso feeling in alcuni episodi di una serie precedente.

Le avventure nella regione di Galar non sono ancora partite a pieno ritmo per Pokémon, anime partito a novembre 2019. Ash e Go hanno infatti viaggiato in lungo e in largo esplorando le regioni storiche dell'anime e dei videogiochi. E il protagonista Ash sta mettendo su una squadra davvero di buon livello.

