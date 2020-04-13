Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Un pokémon tanto atteso: ecco come hanno reagito i fan all'ultima cattura di Ash

Le avventure nella regione di Galar non sono ancora partite a pieno ritmo per Pokémon, anime partito a novembre 2019. Ash e Go hanno infatti viaggiato in lungo e in largo esplorando le regioni storiche dell'anime e dei videogiochi. E il protagonista Ash sta mettendo su una squadra davvero di buon livello.

Dopo settimane di leak e supposizioni, l'anime di Pokémon dà il benvenuto al nuovo membro della squadra di Ash: Riolu. L'episodio 21 di Pokémon che ha debuttato il 12 aprile 2020 in Giappone ha visto Ash ottenere un misterioso uovo. Dopo aver percepito l'aura di Ash in battaglia, l'uovo si schiude e dà vita a un giovane Riolu, confermando tutte le teorie delle scorse settimane.

Un giorno quindi questo Riolu si evolverà in Lucario, potenziando ulteriormente il team di Ash Ketchum. Ma come hanno reagito i fan all'ingresso di questa creatura nel gruppo? In tanti sono naturalmente entusiasti: Riolu, o più in particolare la sua evoluzione Lucario, è un pokémon che i fan volevano nel team di Ash da tempo immemore, dopo che creatura e umano avevano già dimostrato diverso feeling in alcuni episodi di una serie precedente.

Riolu aggiunge inoltre tanta qualità al team di Ash e non sarebbe strano se il ragazzo riuscisse a vincere la lega Pokémon di Galar. In calce trovate i tweet dei fan, mentre l'anticipazione del prossimo episodio di Pokémon non sembra lasciare dubbi su un nuovo ingresso in squadra con Sobble.

