Pokemon: avvistato un Mareep in versione cuscino gigante!

What’s cuter than a big Mareep plush? An even bigger Mareep plush!



Standing about 2 feet tall, this jumbo plush is perfect for big hugs and lots of snuggles.



US Trainers: this large fluffy friend is available for preorder at the #PokemonCenter!



⚡️💛➡️ https://t.co/uZ1B11SPub pic.twitter.com/gewiyPVLWr