Pokémon, i due corti animati fanno centro: ovazione sui social per i nuovi episodi!

The new PokeToon is genuinely the best thing to come out of Pokemon since Twilight Wings.



This mini-episode is fucking gorgeous. I don't even know where to begin, but here's a thread... pic.twitter.com/2RLGnryv2W — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) June 4, 2021

The Pokémon world is a utopia built on a strong degree of mutual trust and cooperation between humans and Pokémon. Studio Colorido's Pokétoon is built on this premise. The four parents realize that they can be confident in their child's safety because of this companionship. pic.twitter.com/WextIpuczD — PLDH (@PLDHnet) June 4, 2021

goddamn between Journeys, Twilight Wings, ACACIA and now PokeToon



2019 - 2021 really has been the Golden Age of gorgeously animated Pokemon series.



I hope we continue with this level of quality for years to come. pic.twitter.com/CySE0SaldV — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) June 4, 2021

I FEEL SO BLESSED BY THE NEW POKÉTOON SHORT SHE SHE SHE pic.twitter.com/VcW8MMTLMi — 💗 mie @ dawn lovemail 💗 (@hikarilovemail) June 4, 2021

I’m gonna cry this Poketoon short was everything???? pic.twitter.com/GBmuvaJZs5 — Kira (◕ᴥ◕)✨🌠 (@kiravera8) June 4, 2021