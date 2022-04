Pokémon Esplorazioni 105: l'emozionante reazione della community al ritorno di Serena

HERE IT IS! 🎀🔥 #anipoke



It’s only a few images but I get the impression Serena has had the biggest character change out of all of Ash’s friends… and that includes Iris who became champion.



Her team is Delphox, Pancham, and Sylveon.



(images via @pokeblastnews) pic.twitter.com/jAn0gOPSjj — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) April 7, 2022

Serena 😆😆😆🥳🥳🥳 .

She looks so good in her journeys outfit 🔥🔥🔥 .

Image if she becomes a rival to chloe in the future just like Gary is to Goh 😆😁 .#anipoke pic.twitter.com/T1rnH5ihik — Nayeem (@Nayeem820) April 7, 2022