Pokémon: il leggendario Tornadus è ispirato a una famosa divinità?

Tornadus Origins:



According to lead Pokemon designer Ken Sugimori, Tornadus is based on Fūjin, Japanese mythology's god of wind. Fūjin's brother is Raijin, the god of storms that Thundurus is based on.



Full Sugimori interview on Gen 5 Pokemon origins: https://t.co/VIwd5d6B5w pic.twitter.com/iSxKJumtuM