Pokémon: le origini di Darumaka risalgono a una storica bambola giapponese

Darumaka Origins:



Darumaka is based on Daruma, Japanese dolls that bring good luck throughout the year. At year's end, they're burned at a temple -- then a new Daruma is bought for the new year, and the cycle begins anew.



Further reading on PKMN origins: https://t.co/q5y9E8XtKc pic.twitter.com/NcKJUteDO9