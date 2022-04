Pokémon: il passato di Sinnoh nella miniserie La Neve di Hisui, prodotta da Wit Studio

A new adventure through stunning Hisui begins in Pokémon: Hisuian Snow! 🏔️



Join Alec as he explores the region and has an encounter that may change the way he views Pokémon! Tune in for Episode 1 starting 5/18 on YouTube!



