Pokémon: ecco le reazioni dei fan al primo trailer ufficiale della nuova serie!

I just saw the trailer for the new #PokemonSeries



...OMFG IM SO HYPED!



...Also seeing the trailer has given me some relief regarding how scared I was for Alola to end. #Pokemon is extremely important to me... even more so when my grandma passed away.



I'm so excited! :D pic.twitter.com/LZlEbETZKa — Yuki #ThankYouSunAndMoon (@GreninjaGirlYT) 1 novembre 2019

I know this isn't related to #ThankYouSunAndMoon but the trailer for the new series is awesome! I love the animation for the characters and I love the art and backgrounds as well. I'm looking forward to seeing Pikachu's past as well in the anime. #anipoke #Pokemon #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/posNaDlpAG — ⚔The Alola Champion🛡/#ThankYouSunAndMoon🌙 (@Moonbyum1) 1 novembre 2019

The new Pokémon series trailer dropped and LOOK AT BABY pic.twitter.com/lxPNRpXsGg — Melons🐼🍈 (@crazygearz) 1 novembre 2019

I watched this Pokémon trailer like 20 times already and am so giddy over this new series. Can’t hide my excitement over how incredible it looks!



Everything has felt so fresh and good in the Pokémon anime since Sun & Moon. :3https://t.co/yeYDsRC3DD — Thomas (@Zero_Destiny) 1 novembre 2019

Man we got a single trailer for the new Pokémon anime and we already see Ash losing to a level 5 Scorbunny...



Hoo boy — M.❄️.D (@Master_Of__Dark) 1 novembre 2019

Oh God, the trailer for the new Pokémon anime is 🔥 but if it's a genuine reboot where Ash's journey never happened in the first place imma be so pissed off. You can't do my boi that way after he finally won the league! I mean, the trailer gives you mixed ideas, go watch it. — FlatstackFox (@FlatstackF) 1 novembre 2019

AND YOU WONDERED WHY IT TOOK SO LONG TO GET A TRAILER?! They were busy making magic! The animation is STUNNING!

For a second I forgot I was actually watching the Pokémon anime trailer I thought I was watching a trailer for one of the newer movies! Lol So good!!! 😍😍😍 — Dana Brooke (@VoicesByDanaB) 1 novembre 2019