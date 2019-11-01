Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Pokémon: ecco le reazioni dei fan al primo trailer ufficiale della nuova serie!

È ufficiale, la nuova serie Pokémon debutterà il 17 novembre e vedrà nuovamente Ash Ketchum come protagonista, insieme al suo nuovo amico Go. L'anime ha condiviso poche ore fa il suo primo trailer ufficiale e i fan, impazienti, non hanno perso l'occasione per riversarsi sui social ed elogiare il nuovo lavoro i Studio OLM.

In calce potete osservare i commenti di alcuni appassionati, che spaziano tra l'hype incontenibile per i nuovi episodi e qualche divertente commento riguardante i due protagonisti. L'ultima serie di Pokémon, Sun & Moon, si concluderà il prossimo 3 novembre con l'episodio 146 e dovrebbe quindi spianare la strada a Pocket Monsters New Series (nome provvisorio).

Poche settimane fa, il canale d'informazione Serebii aveva mostrato tre artwork ufficiali tratti dalla nuova serie e secondo quanto rivelato dalle immagini, il nuovo duo dovrebbe viaggiare nelle regioni di Johto, Unova, Alola e Galar. Nel trailer abbiamo anche visto uno scontro tra Pikachu e Scorbunny, chissà quindi che Ash e Go non finiscano per diventare rivali.

La prima puntata del nuovo anime, ormai vicinissima, sarà trasmessa unicamente in Giappone e arriverà con tutta probabilità in Europa nei prossimi mesi. Per adesso ancora nessuna compagnia occidentale si è incaricata della distribuzione, ma presto avremo senza dubbio qualche notizia in più.

E voi cosa ne pensate? Vi intriga questa nuova serie? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento nel riquadro sottostante!

