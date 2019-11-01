Pokémon: ecco le reazioni dei fan al primo trailer ufficiale della nuova serie!
È ufficiale, la nuova serie Pokémon debutterà il 17 novembre e vedrà nuovamente Ash Ketchum come protagonista, insieme al suo nuovo amico Go. L'anime ha condiviso poche ore fa il suo primo trailer ufficiale e i fan, impazienti, non hanno perso l'occasione per riversarsi sui social ed elogiare il nuovo lavoro i Studio OLM.
In calce potete osservare i commenti di alcuni appassionati, che spaziano tra l'hype incontenibile per i nuovi episodi e qualche divertente commento riguardante i due protagonisti. L'ultima serie di Pokémon, Sun & Moon, si concluderà il prossimo 3 novembre con l'episodio 146 e dovrebbe quindi spianare la strada a Pocket Monsters New Series (nome provvisorio).
Poche settimane fa, il canale d'informazione Serebii aveva mostrato tre artwork ufficiali tratti dalla nuova serie e secondo quanto rivelato dalle immagini, il nuovo duo dovrebbe viaggiare nelle regioni di Johto, Unova, Alola e Galar. Nel trailer abbiamo anche visto uno scontro tra Pikachu e Scorbunny, chissà quindi che Ash e Go non finiscano per diventare rivali.
La prima puntata del nuovo anime, ormai vicinissima, sarà trasmessa unicamente in Giappone e arriverà con tutta probabilità in Europa nei prossimi mesi. Per adesso ancora nessuna compagnia occidentale si è incaricata della distribuzione, ma presto avremo senza dubbio qualche notizia in più.
E voi cosa ne pensate? Vi intriga questa nuova serie? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento nel riquadro sottostante!
I just saw the trailer for the new #PokemonSeries— Yuki #ThankYouSunAndMoon (@GreninjaGirlYT) 1 novembre 2019
...OMFG IM SO HYPED!
...Also seeing the trailer has given me some relief regarding how scared I was for Alola to end. #Pokemon is extremely important to me... even more so when my grandma passed away.
I'm so excited! :D pic.twitter.com/LZlEbETZKa
I know this isn't related to #ThankYouSunAndMoon but the trailer for the new series is awesome! I love the animation for the characters and I love the art and backgrounds as well. I'm looking forward to seeing Pikachu's past as well in the anime. #anipoke #Pokemon #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/posNaDlpAG— ⚔The Alola Champion🛡/#ThankYouSunAndMoon🌙 (@Moonbyum1) 1 novembre 2019
The new Pokémon series trailer dropped and LOOK AT BABY pic.twitter.com/lxPNRpXsGg— Melons🐼🍈 (@crazygearz) 1 novembre 2019
I watched this Pokémon trailer like 20 times already and am so giddy over this new series. Can’t hide my excitement over how incredible it looks!— Thomas (@Zero_Destiny) 1 novembre 2019
Everything has felt so fresh and good in the Pokémon anime since Sun & Moon. :3https://t.co/yeYDsRC3DD
Man we got a single trailer for the new Pokémon anime and we already see Ash losing to a level 5 Scorbunny...— M.❄️.D (@Master_Of__Dark) 1 novembre 2019
Hoo boy
Oh God, the trailer for the new Pokémon anime is 🔥 but if it's a genuine reboot where Ash's journey never happened in the first place imma be so pissed off. You can't do my boi that way after he finally won the league! I mean, the trailer gives you mixed ideas, go watch it.— FlatstackFox (@FlatstackF) 1 novembre 2019
AND YOU WONDERED WHY IT TOOK SO LONG TO GET A TRAILER?! They were busy making magic! The animation is STUNNING!— Dana Brooke (@VoicesByDanaB) 1 novembre 2019
For a second I forgot I was actually watching the Pokémon anime trailer I thought I was watching a trailer for one of the newer movies! Lol So good!!! 😍😍😍
Some thoughts on the new Pokemon trailer— Ember Reviews (@Ember_Reviews) 1 novembre 2019
-It appears as though they are finally going for hard reboot (the scene of Ash breaking his alarm clock is different because Pikachu is there now), though I'm still not 100% sure.
-New companion good...https://t.co/3fl72eyZgm
