Pokémon Sun and Moon: le commoventi reazioni dei fan per il finale della serie

LOOK HOW THEY SENT HIM OFF HE REALLY HAS THE BESTEST FRIENDS THIS ENDING IS PERFECT IN EVERY WAY#ANIPOKE #ThankYouSunAndMoon pic.twitter.com/OgP0mwt0R5 — ness 🐳 #ThankYouSunandMoon (@knjusagi) 3 novembre 2019

#ThankYouSunAndMoon For the families, where a family is not necessarily the one that gives you life, but also the one that raises you, the one who loves you and watches over you pic.twitter.com/WVFUB0LauE — Pkm_MaBeta⚔️🛡️Thanks SM❤, NO SwSh Spoilers PLZ!!! (@iRiBiL_9) 3 novembre 2019

I don’t think I’ve ever loved a series, a story, as much as I have this one. #ThankYouSunAndMoon



Just...thank you. pic.twitter.com/ghLgjOWXsJ — Kaito (#Sunandmoonnation) (@KizzityKaito) 3 novembre 2019

#ThankYouSunAndMoon for giving Melmetal a jetpack lmao pic.twitter.com/wEni1Quqw5 — DanCP (@DanCPTheSkittle) 3 novembre 2019

The Sun & Moon anime was such a fun ride. There was more dramatic storytelling than I'm used to from a Pokemon anime. Really appreciated the characters' unique expressiveness attributed from their S/M designs. I quickly put together some of my favorite moments from the series~ pic.twitter.com/hSaNR7jQf2 — pKjd (@pKjd) 3 novembre 2019

#ThankYouSunAndMoon for giving Ash a Dad that he never had and a caring mother to take care of him when he stayed in Alola pic.twitter.com/tFd9iAmQ34 — Emmy K #ThankYouSunAndMoon (@pokemonshippin) 3 novembre 2019