Pokémon Sun and Moon: ecco le reazioni del web alla vittoria di Ash

Nonostante qualche critica per via dello stile grafico un po' troppo infantile, Pokemon Sun & Moon è riuscito a regalare qualche momento emozionante anche ai più coriacei fan della serie, soprattutto nel corso dell'episodio 139.

Dopo ben 22 di attesa infatti, Ash Ketchum è riuscito a diventare il campione di una Lega Pokemon, quella di Alola. Tra i risultati precedenti, Ash aveva ottenuto il primo posto nella Lega d'Orange, una top 4 nella Lega di Sinnoh e un secondo posto in quella di Kalos. Un risultato assolutamente eccezionale, viste anche le forti critiche dei fan indirizzate al suo team.

In finale, Ash ha sfidato e battuto Gladion, il favorito alla vittoria. Nei quarti e in semifinale invece, il giovane allenatore si è scontrato con Hau e Guzma, riuscendo a far valere, contro ogni pronostico, i punti di forza di ognuno dei suoi Pokemon.

Il web comunque ha risposto alla vittoria con un sorriso, come potete vedere nella serie di tweet disponibili in calce all'articolo. Tra meme e commenti seri, la fan base si è comunque detta incredibilmente felice del risultato conseguito da Satoshi, visto anche che probabilmente la nuova serie non lo vedrà come protagonista.

E voi cosa ne pensate? Siete felici? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento nel riquadro sottostante!

