Pokémon Sun and Moon: ecco le reazioni del web alla vittoria di Ash
Nonostante qualche critica per via dello stile grafico un po' troppo infantile, Pokemon Sun & Moon è riuscito a regalare qualche momento emozionante anche ai più coriacei fan della serie, soprattutto nel corso dell'episodio 139.
Dopo ben 22 di attesa infatti, Ash Ketchum è riuscito a diventare il campione di una Lega Pokemon, quella di Alola. Tra i risultati precedenti, Ash aveva ottenuto il primo posto nella Lega d'Orange, una top 4 nella Lega di Sinnoh e un secondo posto in quella di Kalos. Un risultato assolutamente eccezionale, viste anche le forti critiche dei fan indirizzate al suo team.
In finale, Ash ha sfidato e battuto Gladion, il favorito alla vittoria. Nei quarti e in semifinale invece, il giovane allenatore si è scontrato con Hau e Guzma, riuscendo a far valere, contro ogni pronostico, i punti di forza di ognuno dei suoi Pokemon.
Il web comunque ha risposto alla vittoria con un sorriso, come potete vedere nella serie di tweet disponibili in calce all'articolo. Tra meme e commenti seri, la fan base si è comunque detta incredibilmente felice del risultato conseguito da Satoshi, visto anche che probabilmente la nuova serie non lo vedrà come protagonista.
E voi cosa ne pensate? Siete felici? Fatecelo sapere lasciando un commento nel riquadro sottostante!
More than 20 years of traveling far and wide.— TSF EV (@Alpha_Eevee) 15 settembre 2019
More than 20 years of Pokémon training+battling.
In more than 20 years and 1000+ eps, his courage pulled through, his destiny was fulfilled, and finally became the very best.
Congratulations, Pokémon League Champion Ash Ketchum. pic.twitter.com/n0WmRXhDep
Alola League Champion!#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/yZwubqPjG6— moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) 15 settembre 2019
If Ash can stay on the grind for a whole 22 years in order to realize his dreams, then so can all of us.— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) 15 settembre 2019
Proud of you Ash, you did it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGiqKuR5x8
How Ash Ketchum gonna be in the next episode after his eternal youth gets lifted for winning the Pokémon League pic.twitter.com/MMLIvG5Mye— Jacob™ (@yourloyalpal) 15 settembre 2019
3 Years Ago on this day: First Trailer of the Pokemon Sun and Moon Anime— Alola's Champion #サトシ優勝 (@sriram_kun_) 15 settembre 2019
3 Years Later on the same day: Ash Ketchum Wins the Alola Pokemon League
Ash Ketchum winning the Pokemon League— JaySTAN Tatum109 (@Marckie109) 15 settembre 2019
-(colorized) circa 2019 pic.twitter.com/o43l5RZrh8
AFTER 7 REGIONS AND AFTER OVER 2 DECADES, ASH FUCKING KETCHUM HAS WON A POKÉMON LEAGUE! ASH KETCHUM IS THE ALOLA LEAGUE CHAMPION!!!! pic.twitter.com/sxPddtHLkZ— 14 Days until B-Day! | CHAMPION ASH! (@ChampX1999) 15 settembre 2019
Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives & while many stop watching the Pokémon anime Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He's lost every Pokémon League to teach children it's ok to lose & today he finally won. What a day to be a Pokémon fan :) pic.twitter.com/Gzbf9j08N9— Aero (@ActualAero) 15 settembre 2019
ASH WON THE POKEMON LEAGUE— jea @ ASH WON THE POKEMON LEAGUE (@cryingforlillie) 15 settembre 2019
ASH KETCHUM FROM PALLET TOWN WON THE ALOLA POKEMON LEAGUE.
HE WON. pic.twitter.com/RIzfdHxJ8j
Altri contenuti per Pokemon Sun and Moon
- Pokémon Sun and Moon: dopo 22 anni, Ash ha vinto la sua prima Lega Pokémon
- Pokémon Sun and Moon: un frame del prossimo episodio rivela il vincitore di Alola?
- Pokemon Sun and Moon: l'episodio 139 vedrà la nascita del campione di Alola! Sarà Ash?
- Pokemon Sun and Moon: online la preview dell'episodio 138
- Pokemon Sun and Moon: un nuovo Pokemon sta per aggiungersi al team di Ash?
Pokemon Sun and Moon
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiOne Punch Man, diventa virale l'ultimo meraviglioso cosplay di Genos!
- 4 commentiDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, la seconda stagione sarà annunciata a breve?
- Dragon Ball Super: ecco gli orari in cui seguire l'anime nel weekend
- Pokemon: ecco un mostriciattolo tascabile creato apposta per la serie animata
- L'attacco dei giganti: il confronto tra Eren e Zeke divide i fan
- Fantastici Quattro: Sue Storm impara un nuovo potere
- 2 commentiNaruto, Keanu Reeves diventa Itachi Uchiha grazie a un fan!
- Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo: a confronto le due trasposizioni della prima stagione
- 5 commentiDragon Ball, Akira Toriyama e il "grave" problema della miopia
- 2 commentiLa Premiere di ONE PIECE: Stampede in Francia e l'addio a Vivi: che momento incredibile!