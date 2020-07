Pokémon, tantissimi spoiler per i nuovi episodi: arriva anche una creatura misteriosa!

New #anipoke titles & summaries



1st image: JN30 - The Reluctant Pikachu

2nd image: JN31 - Hinbass and the Beautiful Scale

3rd image: JN32 - Celebi: A Timeless Promise



What do you think of these episodes? Lemme know in the replies & my thoughts will be there too! pic.twitter.com/CmG6WcAR1g