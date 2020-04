Pokémon: ufficiale lo stop della serie, TV Tokyo trasmetterà le repliche degli episodi

Some people didn't care about this tweet. Well, that's ok.



Pokémon for the first time(?) is going on a hiatus!



Ep23 previously scheduled to air on Apr 26 has been postponed indefinitely.

TV Tokyo will RE-RUN PM19 from Apr 26.

https://t.co/MQ2CsChhKj#anipoke https://t.co/TxbmnqJfSH