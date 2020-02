La popolarità di Act-Age continua, un mangaka leggendario consiglia il titolo

Osamu Akimoto, mangaka for Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen Mae Hashutsujo, also known as Kochikame, has recommended Act-Age on its last Volume 10.



Comment says: 'My point of view on actors has changed in 180º!! I can't wait to read how the story continues.'