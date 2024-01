Primi spoiler per Boruto: Two Blue Vortex 6: il ritorno della Modalità Eremitica

Translation for the official page released from chapter 6 ~



MITSUKI SAGE MOOD ACTIVATED?



BORUTO: Mitsuki…!



MITSUKI: We have finally meet, Boruto...

I've been waiting for this moment.



SARADA: Wait, Mitsuki...! Listen to the story first!



MITSUKI: I don't know what he… pic.twitter.com/kisSBaPnYp