Prince of Persia: Jannet stupenda e sexy nel cosplay di Kaileena

I fan della Playstation 2 ricorderanno i volteggi tra le sabbie del protagonista di Prince of Persia e che si ritrovò ad affrontare diverse minacce nel corso dei tre titoli di quella generazione. Recentemente si è parlato di un Prince of Persia 6, rivelatosi purtroppo infondato, ma ciò ha fatto tornare l'attenzione su questo brand.

Nato in realtà molti anni prima della trilogia arrivata su Playstation 2, è stata questa piattaforma a rendere celebre al grande pubblico l'avventura di Prince of Persia. Uno dei capitoli più memorabili è sicuramente il secondo, Warrior Within, o Spirito Guerriero se si vuole usare il nome italiano. Qui il principe è braccato dal Dahaka e si recherà sulle Isole del Tempo per spezzare questo inseguimento.

Uno dei personaggi che incontrerà sull'isola è Kaileena, una bella donna ammantata di rosso che si scoprirà essere lei la fonte delle Sabbie del Tempo che il principe non vuole far creare. La fanciulla apparirà brevemente anche nel terzo capitolo, ma è in Prince of Persia: Spirito Guerriero che conquista tutti con il suo fascino.

A riprodurla nella realtà è stata Jannet, modella che ha presentato anche altri cosplay nei giorni scorsi come quello di X-Men. Oggi nelle foto in basso potete godere del cosplay di Kaileena direttamente dalle atmosfere di Prince of Persia e con varie pose dalle più semplici a quelle più sensuali. Vi piace il lavoro realizzato da Jannet?

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Oh, Kaileena! To see myself in black hair being such a different woman, makes me feel so elegant 😎 Love all this lingerie and jewelry with details 👄 ! This photoshoot with a lot of new pics already on my Patreon.com/jannet! And as I promised, another question from Q&A: from followers - what is the best thing you had in quarantine? - Cappuccinatore - is a little machine that makes amazing foam for my coffee and 🍵 matcha ^_^ Ahah, but of course the best thing is that I make and learn ALL what I wanted long time ago, books, courses online and some crafting and make up skills have upgraded! Soon will show you my new character make up ^_^ #kaileena #pop #red #womeninred #boudoir #photography

Un post condiviso da Jannet (@jannetincosplay) in data:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

🌈Already at P4tr30n! Today's winner is #2! About cosplay routine or story!: This theme is a bit big for 1 post^^ So let’s start with few questions from it :) In the beginning of cosplay activity I was a fan of photography, that’s why you can see I’m not fan of crafting or changing characters every week 😉 10 years ago I started to make really good wig styling, and felt that I was only 1 from very few wigmakers in the world 🌍 Because of wigs I started to do make up tests and more pics in cool ways, not just selfies 🤳 After that I asked @photo_makar to practice photography more, cause he was mainly into retouching 🖼 art. And he learned a lot practicing with my characters like Ryofu, Sindel, Witchblade. In my way I decided to create full costumes and I still prefer to do it more than just make up tests even if it’s not so fast for growing in social media. This is a super short way about my start =] How do I choose characters?: usually only by myself, but in 1st place only if I like a lot of the character and costume. I love suggestions, because I don’t have time to watch all movies and anime in the world and play all games, and ppl can do it and give me advice for characters and after that I will watch or play to know more about the character for cosplay. I prefer books, sport, my photo studio and wigs business activity more than gaming ^^ That’s why I’m happy to see your suggestions for characters, so thank you, friends! How long does it take to wear a full cosplay before photoshoot?: So, I will tell you some examples, for me to do make up of a new character is about 2-3 hours, for a photoshoot the second time is 1-2 hours, to wear a wig 15 minutes, put on the costume, from 30min to 1 hour, depends. Bodyart projects are very different. The full preparation can be from 4 (Venom), 8 (Grinch) to 10 (Mystique). Ask me more and I will keep answering in next posts about my cosplay stuff ;) And will be cool to hear about yours! Will read all comments I can :) #Kaileena #cosplay

Un post condiviso da Jannet (@jannetincosplay) in data:

