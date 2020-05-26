Prince of Persia: Jannet stupenda e sexy nel cosplay di Kaileena

I fan della Playstation 2 ricorderanno i volteggi tra le sabbie del protagonista di Prince of Persia e che si ritrovò ad affrontare diverse minacce nel corso dei tre titoli di quella generazione. Recentemente si è parlato di un Prince of Persia 6, rivelatosi purtroppo infondato, ma ciò ha fatto tornare l'attenzione su questo brand.

Nato in realtà molti anni prima della trilogia arrivata su Playstation 2, è stata questa piattaforma a rendere celebre al grande pubblico l'avventura di Prince of Persia. Uno dei capitoli più memorabili è sicuramente il secondo, Warrior Within, o Spirito Guerriero se si vuole usare il nome italiano. Qui il principe è braccato dal Dahaka e si recherà sulle Isole del Tempo per spezzare questo inseguimento.

Uno dei personaggi che incontrerà sull'isola è Kaileena, una bella donna ammantata di rosso che si scoprirà essere lei la fonte delle Sabbie del Tempo che il principe non vuole far creare. La fanciulla apparirà brevemente anche nel terzo capitolo, ma è in Prince of Persia: Spirito Guerriero che conquista tutti con il suo fascino.

A riprodurla nella realtà è stata Jannet, modella che ha presentato anche altri cosplay nei giorni scorsi come quello di X-Men. Oggi nelle foto in basso potete godere del cosplay di Kaileena direttamente dalle atmosfere di Prince of Persia e con varie pose dalle più semplici a quelle più sensuali. Vi piace il lavoro realizzato da Jannet?