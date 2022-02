Prison School, la nuova serie dell'autore Akira Hiramoto esordirà a breve

The new romcom manga series of "Prison School" creator Akira Hiramoto is titled "Futari Switch" starting in Monthly Shounen Magazine issue 4/2022 out March 4, 2022.



Tagline: "Me & My Hot Summer"



1st series for this artist in a shounen magazine



Image © Kodansha, Akira Hiramoto pic.twitter.com/TpTeApG3Qa