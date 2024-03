Quando uscirà Black Clover 370? C'è una data per il prossimo capitolo del manga

Jump GIGA 2024 SPRING will be released on April 30th, 2024.



My Hero Academia will take the cover and Black Clover will publish a new chapter.



Also, new works by Ikuo Hachiya (Ice-Head Gill), and Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki (Tenmaku Cinema) will be published in the issue. pic.twitter.com/sXMIG5imsg